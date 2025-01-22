(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) data-text="Yuan Zhong Siu Launches New Products, Unlocking Good Luck this Chinese New Year" data-link=" Zhong Siu Launches New Products, Unlocking Good Luck this Chinese New Year" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 22 January 2025 - As 2025 approaches, Yuan Zhong Siu introduces its latest product collection, combining traditional wisdom with modern solutions. Featuring the 2025 Zodiac Bracelets and Tai Sui Safety Talismans , these products are thoughtfully designed to align with the year's zodiac forecast, helping individuals enhance their luck, overcome challenges, and achieve balance in the upcoming year.



Crystal Bracelet & Tai Sui Safety Talisman

New Products Aligned with Zodiac Forecast Recommendations

Yuan Zhong Siu's new product range is tailored to complement the zodiac recommendations, providing personalized support for career growth, relationship harmony, wealth enhancement, and protection against misfortune.

Chinese Zodiac Forecast 2025

The Chinese Zodiac forecast for 2025 reveals a year filled with opportunities and challenges, depending on each zodiac sign's alignment with the year's energies. Yuan Zhong Siu's expert geomancers recommend specific strategies and tools to help each sign navigate the year ahead.

2025 Zodiac Bracelets: Crystals for Luck and Balance

Each Zodiac Bracelet is crafted with natural crystals selected to address specific areas of life based on the zodiac forecast:





Wealth and Prosperity: Recommended for signs like the Goat, Dog, and Dragon, the Vegas Bracelet and Arthur the King Bracelet can amplify financial opportunities and sustain wealth luck in 2025.



Relationship Growth: Signs facing challenges in relationships, such as the Rabbit and Horse, can benefit from the Galaxy Bracelet , designed to enhance communication and emotional understanding.



Healing and Protection: The Ethereal Bracelet is ideal for those encountering obstacles in 2025, such as the Tiger, Snake, and Monkey, providing balance and shielding against misfortune.

Personal Growth: For individuals like the Rooster and Ox, who seek growth in career or personal life, the Dynasty Bracelet and Destiny Bracelet inspire self-discovery and goal achievement.

For individuals born under zodiac signs clashing with Tai Sui in 2025 (Tiger, Snake, Monkey, and Pig), recommends carrying the Tai Sui Safety Talisman . This talisman is designed to mitigate effects of the Tai Sui clash, reduce obstacles and alleviate mental stress. It also supports both personal and professional development, while offering protection from potential misfortune. By carrying this talisman, individuals can pave the way for a luckier Chinese New Year and a successful 2025.With Chinese New Year approaching, Yuan Zhong Siu is offering limited-time offers for these products. Visit their website here .



About Yuan Zhong Siu

Yuan Zhong Siu, founded by Master Hillary Phang in 1989, offers Feng Shui products and services across Asia. The brand combines traditional Feng Shui principles with modern consultancy to help individuals address life's challenges. Yuan Zhong Siu provides a range of products aimed at enhancing well-being, career, and financial growth. With retail outlets and offices in Singapore, the brand supports customers seeking solutions through Feng Shui practices.

Yuan Zhong Siu