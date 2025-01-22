Tavo Celebrates One Year Of Stylishly Pushing Boundaries In Pet Protection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Brand that Reimagined the Category and is Committed to Designing for Every Best Friend Adventure Looks Forward to Continued Success in 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tavo , a groundbreaking pet car seat brand by renowned baby gear brand Nuna, is "pawsing" to celebrate its first year in business. With a suite of products developed to achieve the highest standards of safety and ingenuity, Tavo enables pet parents to achieve a premiere level of protection and confidence.

Tavo Pets Maeve Pet Car Seat

Tavo Pets Dupree Carry-On Pet Carrier

Tavo Crispin Pet Travel Crate

Throughout 2024, Tavo achieved its goal of offering the ideal travel experience for both pets and their parents, drawing upon decades of engineering and safety expertise from Nuna by blending premium materials, timeless aesthetics and unmatched functionality. Tavo's pet car seat products all undergo rigorous testing at dynamic testing facilities to provide enhanced protection for pets and help shield vehicle occupants in the case of an accident. The brand benchmarks performance of their products against the latest United Nations ECE child restraint standard.

Tavo launched with the MaeveTM Pet Car Seat, which includes a carrier and vehicle base for an all-in-one safe travel solution for pets. The MaeveTM + RoscoeTM 3-in-1 pet car seat system retails for $750 and includes the carrier and vehicle base as well as a stroller frame for expanded travel needs outside of a vehicle. The carrier comes in three sizes to accommodate pets up to 30 pounds. The stroller, which features a compact fold for free hands and easy storage, is also sold separately for $300. Just last month, Tavo introduced the exclusive, limited-edition X Series for the Maeve carrier, featuring three stylish new colorways: pink, blue, and gray.

In 2024, Tavo soared to new heights by introducing the Dupree airline carry-on pet car seat. The Dupree is ideal for air travel, combining a compliant carry-on that doubles as a crash-tested car seat. Designed to provide your pet with a home away from home, Dupree ensures your pet's security and serenity, whether soaring through the skies or heading down highways. It is being offered for pets up to 20 pounds in two sizes and colorways starting at $250.

Also in 2024, Tavo launched the Crispin to accommodate larger dogs and their parents who are seeking safety on their adventures. This crash-tested pet travel crate offers an easy solution to transporting pets without sacrificing their comfort thanks to the use of premium materials combined with cutting edge features to allow for secure use and easy storage. It is currently being offered in three different sizes and colorways starting at $400, and can accommodate dogs up to 60 pounds.

This past year, Tavo was honored to receive the Pet Innovation Award for best stroller of the year and has received glowing reviews from top-tier publications, including Forbes, USA Today, The Hollywood Reporter, Wired, and more - proof of its growing recognition beyond the pet industry.

Tavo embodies a commitment to timeless style, purposeful product innovation and unwavering dedication to safety. In an effort to connect with more petlovers and educate them about the benefits of safe outings with pets, the brand partnered with several notable individuals and organizations in 2024, including:



2024 Major League Baseball World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers - The goal of the partnership is to elevate the Dodger Stadium experience for pets and their people; one example of this is Tavo's sponsorship of the fan favorite event, Pups in the Park on June 2, 2024. Dog owners participated in a pre-game parade, a photo booth and got to root on the Dodgers together in their victory over the Colorado Rockies..

Wags and Walks - The partnership with LA-based non-profit underscores Tavo's commitment to reduce euthanasia in area animal shelters. Adoptions, fundraisers, donations and events, including the star-studded Wags & Walks Gala, are just a few initiatives that Tavo supports.

National Basketball Association players Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young - Tavo created social media campaigns featuring two of the best in the NBA to showcase their love for and dedication to their pets. Portland Trail Blazers - A partnership with the brand's hometown NBA team that includes brand presence on site at The Moda Center and sponsorship of Pup City Walk, 1 1km walk and festival for Rip City fans and their dogs to get together during the off season.

In 2025, Tavo is planning to continue to build its roster of meaningful partnerships while also expanding its offering of innovative products with new colors and materials' combinations to fit every discerning pet's taste and size.

ABOUT TAVO

Tavo is a revolutionary pet car seat brand from the makers of Nuna Baby, created to redefine pet travel with a perfect blend of safety, style and innovation. With premium materials, timeless aesthetics, and rigorous safety testing, Tavo provides pets and their people with perfect travel experiences. Whether you're on a daily outing or an extended journey, Tavo ensures your pet travels safely anywhere. To learn more about Tavo, visit .

