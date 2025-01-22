Beijing strongly advices US companies to continue probing in China

(MENAFN) Beijing's Vice President Han Zheng has called on US companies to maintain their investments in China, emphasizing the mutual benefits of economic cooperation between the two nations. Han made these remarks during meetings in Washington on Sunday with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other business leaders, ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.



Han, representing Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighted the positive trajectory of US-China relations following recent talks between and Xi. He encouraged US businesses to "take root" in China, reinforcing the importance of stable economic ties between the two countries. Han stressed that such cooperation aligns with the interests of both nations and the global community.



In his meeting with Musk, Han expressed China’s openness to further US investments, with Musk reportedly showing interest in expanding Tesla’s presence in China and contributing to strengthening Sino-American economic relations.



US business leaders also expressed optimism about the potential for improved economic dialogue under the Trump-Xi framework, underscoring the need for continued engagement between the two largest economies in the world.



Additionally, reports suggest that Trump may plan a visit to China during his first 100 days in office, although no final details have been confirmed.

