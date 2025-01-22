Pangaea X Launches AI-Powered Tool 'Word It Better' To Boost Engagement Between Freelance Data Analysts And Potential Clients

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 'Word It Better' is designed to enhance how freelance data analysts present their work and portfolios, as well as help clients clearly articulate their project requirements







Dubai, UAE: Pangaea X, the world's first data analytics freelancer recruitment platform, has launched 'Word It Better', an AI-powered feature designed to better facilitate connection and interaction between freelance data analysts and potential clients.

Through 'Word It Better', freelance data analysts can enhance and refine how they present their work and portfolios while also enabling potential clients to clearly express their project requirements. 'Word It Better' focuses on crafting precise, polished statements so that freelance data analysts can accurately showcase their expertise and achievements to the market, thereby increasing their ability of making their work more appealing to potential clients.





At the same time, 'Word It Better' also assists potential clients in crafting well-defined, concise explanations about their projects, enabling better understanding and alignment of freelance data analysts' capabilities and the project requirement.

Jadd Elliot Dib, Founder and CEO at Pangaea X, said:“With huge amounts of data practically driving day-to-day operations of both public and private sector entities, the demand for accurate and reliable data analysis is constantly growing. Consequently, data analytics requirements and expertise have also become very specialized due to specific needs and requirements.

“So, to facilitate better connections and understanding between freelance data analysts and potential clients, we have launched 'Word It Better' and adapted such AI-powered tool in order to ensure alignment of needs and requirements with expertise. Through 'Word It Better', our continuously growing pool of freelance data analysts from all over the world will have an enhanced capability to explain and highlight their expertise to the market, while at the same time, enabling potential clients to post their project requirements in a clear and precise manner,” he added.

Additionally, 'Word It Better' also provides insights on trending AI tools that can enhance project outcomes when needed.