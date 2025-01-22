Game Changer Box Office Collection Day 13: Ram Charan's Movie Picks Pace, Earns THIS Much

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Game Changer collection Day 13 : Charan's 'Game Changer' movie which hit the big screens on January 10, has been struggling at the box office after witnessing a massive opening of over ₹50 crore. However, the movie's improved slightly on Day 13.

The 'Game Changer' movie is expected to mint a total of ₹127.67 crore after 13 days of its theatrical run, as per early estimates by tracker Sacnilk.

| Game Changer OTT: When will Ram Charan's movie start streaming online? Game Changer Box Office collection Day 13

The Ram Charan movie earned only ₹37 lakhs on Wednesday, January 22( Day 13), as per data collated by Sacnilk. However, this figure is significantly higher as compared to Game Changer 's earnings on Day 12, when it earned only ₹9 lakhs, with the bulk of its earnings coming from the Telugu version of the movie, reported Sacnilk.

Game Changer fails to keep steady

Although Game Changer's earnings revived a little on Day 13, the movie's earnings have been at a constant low after the release.

| 'Supreme disaster': Urvashi Rautela takes dig at Ram Charan's Game Changer

Game Changer earned only ₹9 lakhs on its second Tuesday (Day 12), whereas on Monday(Day 11) the movie made Rs. 1 crore. After the opening day, the movie lost its magical charm, as from Rs.51 crore on the first day, its collection went down to Rs. 21.6 crore on Day 2.

Moreover, after the first week, the Ram Charan starrer film struggled to reach the Rs. 3 crore mark at the box office. On Day 8, which was last Friday, the film minted Rs.2.75 crore, followed by Rs. 2.4 crore on Saturday (Day 9). On Sunday(Day 10), Game Changer saw a slight improvement with ₹2.6 crore, but on Monday again the collection dropped to Rs.1 crore.