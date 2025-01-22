RAK Properties Unveils Mina Masterplan, AED 5 Billion Development Pipeline, And Latest Community Mirasol

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah's leading publicly listed property developer, is well positioned for continued growth in 2025 as it unveils the latest updates on its flagship masterplan, Mina – Ras Al Khaimah's premier island lifestyle destination.







Mina, set across a land area of 4 million square metres and comprising three districts – Raha Island, Hayat Island, and Lagoons, is situated along the pristine coastline of Ras Al Khaimah, and in close proximity to the Emirate's major economic drivers.

Mina, the focus of a AED 5 billion GDV pipeline for 2025, is at the heart of RAK Properties' transformative growth agenda which is built upon delivering a dynamic hub for authentic island living, sustainable development, connectivity and an unparalleled sense of community.





The first new project to be launched within Mina in 2025 is Mirasol, located on Raha Island – a resort inspired living concept, and incorporating a restaurant being developed in partnership with Spanish Michelin star chef Vicente Torres.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties said:

A number of new additions to Mina are making it more attractive to residents, tourists and investors alike. Such additions include the Mina Yacht Club and Mina Wharf. Suitable for luxury motor yachts as well as sailboats, these two amenities activate Mina's waterfront, and take advantage of some of the best sailing conditions in the UAE. Connecting the yacht club and wharf is Mina Boulevard – a vibrant, dynamic, walkable, shopping and dining destination which will transform Raha Island into a lively social hub. Mina will feature a combination of community and destination retail experiences spread across 137 outlets and a combined 23,000 sqm of net leasable area.

Mina aims to redefine coastal living, prioritising sustainability, connectivity, and community. The development features a diverse range of luxury residences, from elegant waterfront villas to exclusive branded apartments, all with easy access to pristine beaches and serene green spaces. Notable properties include the ultra-luxury NB Collection and two operational luxury hotels - InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Resort & Spa and Anantara Mina Ras Al Khaimah Resort. To complement the current portfolio of established hospitality brands on Mina, RAK Properties is set to announce major luxury hotel partnerships within the quarter.

Complementing Mina's residential offerings is a curated collection of lifestyle outlets. Residents and visitors can enjoy a variety of beach clubs, fine dining restaurants, and casual cafes, all within easy reach. These vibrant spaces will foster a sense of community and provide ample opportunity for relaxation and recreation.

Every element of Mina is designed with sustainability at its core. Accessibility is a key focus, with infrastructure that supports a car-free lifestyle. Mina is committed to preserving its natural surroundings, with protected mangrove forests, vibrant greenery and trees, and eco-friendly construction practices.

The masterplan marks a new chapter for investors seeking opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah's expanding real estate market. Mina presents attractive options for those interested in permanent residences, holiday homes, or high-return investments, all supported by Ras Al Khaimah's growing economy and strategic location.

Further enriching the Mina community is the launch of Mirasol, a new resort style living concept, and a fresh perspective on luxury living. Featuring a range of studios, apartments and duplexes and scheduled for handover in the first half of 2028, Mirasol residents will enjoy incredible views as well as seamless access to all of Mina's amenities and attractions.

Anchored by a central podium, this 2 tower, 339 unit community will include an oasis style swimming pool and sunken beds, open air cinema, yoga studio, children's play area and splash pool, and lounge bar.

Further elevating the resort inspired living opportunity at Mirasol is a restaurant being developed in partnership with famed Spanish chef and hailing from Ibiza – Vicente Torres. Michelin star chef Torres is known for collaborating with producers and artisans across the world to bring new culinary experiences to his diners.

Mirasol is the first project to be launched by RAK Properties as part of its 2025 development launch pipeline. Construction is progressing rapidly across all active projects, with one of the Company's most active handover periods expected this year.