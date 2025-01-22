Republic Day Parade 2025: Tableaux Of THESE 16 States And Uts, 10 Ministries To Grace Kartavya Path - Check Details
1/22/2025 8:17:59 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) With India all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the constitution on 26 January, tableaux of 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union government will be showcased during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path.
The tableaux will be part of the broad theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas' and showcase India's diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the 76th Republic Day Parade will feature a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia, joining Indian Armed Forces contingents on Kartavya Path.
This year, the Chief Guest for the parade will be Prabowo Subiant – President of the Republic of Indonesia.
About the tableaux:
Goa: The state's tableaux will represent the cultural heritage of Goa.
Uttarakhand: The tableaux will showcase cultural heritage and adventure sports
Haryana: Showcase Bhagwad Gita
Jharkhand: The state will showcase 'Swarnim Jharkhand: A legacy of heritage and progress'
Gujarat will showcase 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'
Andhra Pradesh: The southern state will showcase 'Etikoppaka Bommalu- Eco-friendly wooden toys'
Punjab will showcase the state as the land of knowledge and wisdom
Uttar Pradesh: The state will showcase 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat Virasat aur Vikas'
Bihar: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Nalanda Vishwavidyalya)'
Madhya Pradesh: 'Madhya Pradesh's Glory: Kuno National park- The land of Cheetahs'
Tripura: The north-east state will represent 'Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja'
