Republic Day Parade 2025: Tableaux Of THESE 16 States And Uts, 10 Ministries To Grace Kartavya Path - Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With India all set to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the enactment of the on 26 January, tableaux of 16 States/Union Territories (UTs) and 10 Ministries/Departments of the Union will be showcased during the 76th Republic Day Parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

The tableaux will be part of the broad theme of 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas' and showcase India's diverse strengths and its constantly-evolving cultural inclusiveness marching into a glorious future.

According to the of Defence, the 76th Republic Day Parade will feature a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia, joining Indian Armed Forces contingents on Kartavya Path.

This year, the Chief Guest for the parade will be Prabowo Subiant – President of the Republic of Indonesia.

About the tableaux:

Goa: The state's tableaux will represent the cultural heritage of Goa.

Uttarakhand: The tableaux will showcase cultural heritage and adventure sports

Haryana: Showcase Bhagwad Gita

Jharkhand: The state will showcase 'Swarnim Jharkhand: A legacy of heritage and progress'

Gujarat will showcase 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas'

Andhra Pradesh: The southern state will showcase 'Etikoppaka Bommalu- Eco-friendly wooden toys'

Punjab will showcase the state as the land of knowledge and wisdom

Uttar Pradesh: The state will showcase 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat Virasat aur Vikas'

Bihar: 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas (Nalanda Vishwavidyalya)'

Madhya Pradesh: 'Madhya Pradesh's Glory: Kuno National park- The land of Cheetahs'

Tripura: The north-east state will represent 'Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja'