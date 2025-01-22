ATS Unveils New Brand Identity And Website To Reflect Growth, Compliance, And Commitment To Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aerospace Technical Services (ATS), a leading global distributor of parts and provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, today announced a new brand identity and website, reinforcing its commitment to compliance, transparency, and operational excellence.“Success in aviation is built on more than just technical expertise-it's built on trust, relationships, and an unwavering commitment to our customers,” said Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, founder of ATS.“This new brand represents the evolution of ATS while preserving our legacy. It reflects our dedication to compliance and quality while preparing us for the future.”With the launch of the new brand and website, , ATS brings together three core businesses under a cohesive brand structure:.ATS Aviation, the foundation of ATS Group, the trusted partner for aviation parts and aircraft solutions. Since its founding in 2003, ATS Aviation has been a go-to partner for airlines, MROs, and operators worldwide. From sourcing hard-to-find aircraft components to delivering comprehensive engine and leasing solutions, ATS Aviation is committed to doing what it takes to keep customers' fleets in the air-no matter the challenge..ATS Technic, the trusted partner for MRO services in Dubai. As the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is dedicated to delivering superior MRO services that prioritize aircraft safety, reliability, and performance. With a new base maintenance hangar under development at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), ATS Technic continues to expand its capabilities to support the region's growing aviation needs..ATS Medical, the trusted partner for advanced medical supplies and solutions. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, ATS Medical delivers high-quality medical devices that meet the highest international standards. ATS Medical's mission is to empower hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers around the world with reliable, cutting-edge products that improve patient outcomes.The new ATS brand preserves the heritage of the original identity while introducing a modern image and digital presence across the company. The colors and iconography tell the story of ATS's core values and commitment to excellence.Core Colors:.As the central color of the core and sub-company logos, deep blue represents reliability, precision, and a legacy of trust..As a key accent color across the brand, vibrant orange symbolizes innovation, adaptability, and ATS's commitment to its customers.Sub-Company Colors and Symbols:.ATS Aviation: Deep blue remains the defining color, reinforcing the company's role as the foundation of ATS. The lock wire icon reinforces ATS's meticulous attention to safety and detail..ATS Technic: Sky blue represents the company's commitment to keeping aircraft flying, while the airplane icon signifies ATS Technic's role in ensuring aircraft safety and performance..ATS Medical: Vibrant orange conveys vitality, innovation, and responsiveness signifying ATS Medical's mission to deliver high-quality healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes. The medical cross is a universal symbol of care and global healthcare standards.At the heart of the ATS Group identity is the falcon, a symbol of strength and resilience. Just as a falcon soars with agility and focus, ATS continues to expand into new markets while maintaining its reputation for quality and reliability.“With this rebrand, ATS is positioned for today and tomorrow. Whether it's sourcing a rare aircraft component, providing world-class MRO services, or delivering life-saving medical supplies, we are more than a supplier-we are a partner to our customers. Our commitment to compliance, sustainability, and operational excellence ensures that ATS will continue to drive innovation in aviation for years to come,” said Hasna Fayyad, General Manager of ATS.A Global Company with a Customer-First ApproachThe ATS rebranding is the result of a comprehensive compliance review launched in July 2024, which strengthened ATS's governance and adherence to international regulatory standards.Since its founding, ATS has grown from a single office into an international group of companies serving the global aviation sector from its headquarters in Dubai. While expanding its expertise, ATS has remained committed to customer service and ethical business practices.The company's existing websites and emails will remain operational to ensure seamless customer service. For more information about ATS and its services, visit .Please contact ... for media inquiries.###About ATSATS is an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions. With headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and offices across the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, ATS is committed to delivering reliable, customer-focused solutions that ensure aircraft safety, efficiency, and compliance with FAA, EASA, and international regulatory authorities.

