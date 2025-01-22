Savant Unveils Breakthrough Innovation In New Release Of AI Analytics Automation Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI Streamlines Finance Data & Analytics with Savant

Data Analysts Celebrate Firsts, Enhanced Features, and Hyper-Efficient Workflows

- Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-FounderSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs , the AI-powered platform for data analysts, today announced the latest release of its Analytics Automation platform. This release introduces industry-first innovation, enhanced Gen AI support, extended dataflows and workflows, and expanded integration with third-party applications. Designed by data analysts for data analysts, the platform's rapid engineering release cycle continues to captivate customers, partners, and industry experts.Data analysts often grapple with disparate systems, including spreadsheets, data warehouses, data lakes, CRMs, and ERPs that are slow, non-integrated, or reliant on data engineering teams. Savant Labs' platform empowers analysts to access, prepare, cleanse, blend, manage, analyze, and report with the speed, precision, and governance required by large-scale enterprises."Built by data analysts for data analysts, our platform continues to grow in adoption thanks to our continuous engagement and tight relationships with our customers," states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Savant Labs. "I'm proud of our product and engineering teams who have delivered incredible innovation, helping us shine as the analytics automation platform of choice for enterprises."Non-Stop InnovationSavant's platform has become synonymous with innovation. The latest release introduces a groundbreaking one-click file-stitching feature, streamlining data preparation and blending across multiple files, workbooks, and data sources. Additionally, Savant's new Gen AI tool identifies themes and patterns in unstructured data-such as surveys, emails, and transcripts-saving HR, finance, sales, and marketing teams hundreds of hours in manual analysis.Efficiency GainsSavant's newest release helps data analysts optimize their schedule with advanced analytics that can be run automatically through email triggers, webhook triggers for real-time bot activation, time-based scheduling by hour or day, and post-action follow-up triggers that can occur after a scheduled run occurs."Savant's platform has significantly advanced over time, and they continuously deliver on requests that help our teams operate more efficiently," states Michael Majoue, Director of Information Technology, Zynex Medical. "Savant's innovation, ease of use, and responsiveness demonstrate their agility and dedicated customer-centric approach."Finesse with ImpactHundreds of user-requested enhancements deliver significant time savings, including one-click quick-start solution templates for finance, operations, marketing, sales, and HR teams. A new Dedupe tool streamlines the auditing of predictable duplicates with a few clicks.Reports are necessary for every analyst, and the new Report Builder enables the design of beautiful, professional Excel and PDF reports for sharing across email, Slack, MS Teams and other collaboration tools.Freedom with ControlSavant Labs offers self-service analytics with robust data governance. The new Secrets Vault securely stores sensitive information with IT-approved protections, empowering analysts while maintaining strict security. Savant's Analytics Apps ensure top-tier security measures and compliance standards, addressing concerns about unauthorized access, data alteration, and breaches.With this release, Savant continues its rapid pace of innovation to support its growing customer base and partnerships. The company has garnered industry recognition, including four major awards from G2.To learn more about Savant Labs, visit , request a personalized demo, or start a no-obligation free trial.About Savant LabsSavant Labs is a Gen AI-powered automation platform designed specifically for business analysts. It transforms manual and repetitive data and reporting processes traditionally handled in spreadsheets, offering a modern alternative to legacy platforms like Alteryx, Power Query, and Tableau Prep. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies such as CBRE, ConocoPhillips, and Dell, Savant automates thousands of reports, delivering faster insights, improved productivity, and streamlined operational efficiency.

Teresa Fortescue

Savant Labs Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.