Prince Harry Settles Lawsuit Against Murdoch's UK Tabloids: Lawyer
Date
1/22/2025 6:03:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
London: Prince Harry Wednesday dramatically settled a hotly disputed lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloid publisher, which apologised for hacking the British royal's phone and agreed to pay him "substantial damages".
Murdoch's News Group Newspapers offers "a full and unequivocal apology" to the prince "for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them", NGN's lawyer Anthony Hudson told the High Court in London.
