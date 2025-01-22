From ‘Beneficiaries’ To ‘Leaders Of Change’: 10 Years Of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Scripts Success

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) January 22 marks the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Abhiyaan, signifying a decade of relentless endeavour to protect, educate and empower the girl child in the country.

The ten-year milestone not only aligns with the country's vision of the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal but also marks a major shift from women-centric development to women-led development, under the Modi government.

The path-breaking campaign was launched by Prime Narendra Modi on 22nd January 2015 from Haryana's Panipat as a response to the declining Child sex ratio (CSR) and also to address the gender imbalance.

The campaign to emancipate and empower women has had a profound impact in the last ten years, in changing the societal attitudes toward gender equality in the country.

Over the years, the BBPP has not only helped change societal attitudes towards gender equality but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among women and their families, thereby encouraging them to pursue their aspirations without fear of discrimination.

Today, women entrepreneurs are understood to be owners of 1.4 million Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is a significant achievement that shows the growing opportunities for women in the country.

Over the years, the BBPP has transformed into a movement and the government figures document the overwhelming success of the scheme.

Among the key achievements, the national sex ratio at birth has risen from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24. The gross enrolment ratio of girls at the secondary level has risen from 75.51 per cent in 2014-15 to 78 per cent in 2023-24.

The institutional deliveries have risen from 61 per cent to 97.3 per cent and first-trimester antenatal care registrations improved from 61 per cent to 80.5 per cent, in the past decade.

The BBBP has also undertaken impactful initiatives such as the Yashaswini Bike Expedition, showcasing women empowerment, and the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav re-enrolling over 100,000 out-of-school girls. Other notable events include the National Conference on Skilling: Betiyan Bane Kushal, emphasising workforce participation.

The 10-year journey of BBBP underscores the Modi government's commitment to building a Viksit Bharat, where women not just remain beneficiaries but also become active leaders of change, thus shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all girl children.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative was launched with a mission to empower girls by imparting education and making them equal participants in the country's growth. Today, they are breaking glass ceilings and entering many male-dominated fields like the police force, armed forces, entrepreneurship and more.

The BBBP scheme has mobilised government agencies, civil society, media and the public to address gender discrimination and foster a cultural shift toward valuing the girl child and ensuring her rights and opportunities. The transitional shift in policy has created an environment where girls are going for the sky and achieving their dreams.