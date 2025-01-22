3 More Cases Of 'Mysterious Illness' Reported In Rajouri's Badhaal
1/22/2025 5:05:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three more cases of 'mysterious illness' have been reported in Badhaal area of Rajouri district of Jammu, who are being shifted for advanced medical attention.
An official said that on Tuesday, Aijaz Ahmad a 25-year-old youth had some symptoms of the mysterious disease, who was later taken to GMC Jammu from where he was shifted to PGI Chandigarh.
He said that on Wednesday, two more cases of same sickness have been reported from Badhaal and these two are also being shifted for advanced medical attention, reported news agency KNO.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar has visited Koteranka area for proper monitoring and supervision.
Notably, 17 persos have so far lost their lives in the area in the last 50 days whils the government is yet to ascertain the reasons of the deaths.
Investigation at various levels has been going on to ascertain the cause of these deaths.
While the government claims that there is no virus or infection in the area, Badhaal area has been declared containment zone and the houses of affected families have been sealed and their close contacts have been shifted to GMC Rajouri for check ups.
The teams have been deployed to the village.
