'Joker 2,' Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga Nominated For Razzies
1/22/2025 4:48:21 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Joker: Folie a Deux was nominated for seven Razzies on Tuesday, leaving the sad clown atop the annual tongue-in-cheek list of the worst movies of the year.
The flop musical follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar-grossing Joker picked up unwanted nods such as worst picture and worst sequel.
Joaquin Phoenix -- who won best actor at the Oscars in the first Joker film -- is nominated for worst actor, alongside Lady Gaga for worst actress.
The film took in $200 million -- around one-fifth of its predecessor's box office, despite being far more expensive to make -- and was savaged by critics.
In a year of several high-profile expensive flops, the parody prizes awarded six nods to Francis Ford Coppola's confusing epic Megalopolis, and Dakota Johnson's much-mocked superhero spin-off Madame Web.
Fawning presidential biopic Reagan and video game adaptation Borderlands equally incurred the wrath of Razzie voters with six.
Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted, a somewhat surreal original story for Pop-Tarts pastries, earned four.
Voted for by some 1,200 members of an irreverent group that any film fan can join, the Razzies -- or Golden Raspberries -- were created as an antidote to the movie industry's self-obsessed series of glitzy award shows.
Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced Thursday.
