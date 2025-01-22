Borussia Dortmund Part Ways With Head Coach Nuri Sahin

(MENAFN- IANS) Dortmund, Jan 22 (IANS) Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Nuri Sahin following a shocking 1-2 defeat against Bologna on Tuesday. The Turkish coach was appointed following the club's defeat in the 2024 final.

The defeat against Bologna was the German club's fourth in a row.

"Borussia Dortmund and Nuri Sahin are going their separate ways with immediate effect. BVB has released its head coach following the disappointing 1:2 defeat in the at FC Bologna on Tuesday evening.

Borussia Dortmund will provide information in due course about who will be on the coaching bench next Saturday in the Bundesliga match against SV Werder Bremen," read the statement by the club.

Nuri Sahin played 274 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 26 goals. With BVB he won the Bundesliga in 2011 and the DFB Cup in 2017. From 2021 to 2023 he managed Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor, and in January 2024 he returned to BVB as assistant coach before replacing Edin Terzic at the helm.

According to a report by The Athletic, Dortmund's players were told of their decision at the team hotel in Italy on Tuesday night. Sahin and his staff departed separately, with the team due to arrive back in Germany on Wednesday. The club held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning, where the decision was confirmed. No decision on Sahin's successor has yet been made.

Following the defeat against Bologna, Sahin spoke about potentially being removed as the head coach. "This is not about me. If I am the problem, if a coach change would solve all problems, so be it. We have to deliver, and the fact is we have now lost four matches in a row. Even a point would have been important on the road to a top-eight finish. It is not about me but about the club Borussia Dortmund," said Sahin in a press conference.