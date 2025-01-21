ITG Targets Major North American Growth With David Mackay Joining As Storyteq US Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The appointment comes at an exciting time for ITG and its clients, with its Storyteq marketing having been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Asset Management 2025, as well as the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Content Marketing Platforms 2024 – the only vendor to feature as a Leader in both categories.

With Mackay joining as US CRO, he's now tasked with harnessing Storyteq's momentum and enhancing its global footprint, bringing the company's tech-enabled, agile approach to Halo content at scale to new clients across the US.

Mackay's role at Storyteq will see him lead the development of the company's go-to-market (GTM) strategy and vision for growth in the North American region, while putting an organizational structure in place that ensures long-term, sustainable success.

Already firmly established across the UK and Europe through its innovative Halo agile content services and Storyteq marketing technology, ITG works with world-renowned clients including the likes of KFC, Heineken, Jaguar Land Rover, Samsung and Comcast, amongst others.

Andrew Swinand, ITG CEO, said "I'm delighted that David has chosen to join ITG to lead a vital and growing area of our business. While we already have a significant presence in the US market, it represents a fantastic opportunity for the expansion of our Halo content services and technology, given the universal nature of the challenges that brands and retailers are facing around content production at scale.

"In David, we have an experienced CRO who has delivered success in each of his previous roles, bringing with him an in-depth understanding of the competitive US environment and the strategic vision required to deliver our targets."

A three-time CRO and experienced GTM expert with 30+ years in the enterprise software and SaaS space, Mackay is a proven leader with a track record of success, renowned for his ability to turn complex product offerings into compelling value propositions that drive revenue growth. He has previously worked in senior roles at major industry names including Adobe, Oracle and Hootsuite.

New Storyteq US CRO, David Mackay, commented, "After carefully searching for my next opportunity, I'm super excited to be joining ITG. This is a business that works with amazing brands across the globe, with a proprietary technology in Storyteq that's recognized by leading industry authorities such as Gartner and Forrester.

"We're answering the big questions that brands have around Halo content, with a tech-enabled approach that allows them to meet content demand at speed, at scale, and with unrivalled efficiency. I'm grateful to Andrew and the board for placing their trust in me to lead on what is an important focus for ITG in the US, and I can't wait to get started."

About Inspired Thinking Group

ITG is the leading Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers engaging content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include John Lewis Partnership (JLP), Heineken, PUMA, M&S, KFC, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and more. ITG employs over 1,500 people throughout its global offices and its Storyteq platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader.

