'Fake Followers Of Lord Ram': Awadh Ojha Slams BJP, Defends Kejriwal's ‘Raavan As Golden Deer’ Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Delhi's Patparganj constituency's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate, Awadh Ojha, launched a sharp attack on BJP, accusing it of being "fake followers of Lord Ram" and also challenged the opposition's understanding of Lord Ram's principles.

"If they (BJP) can explain even ten formulas or principles from Lord Ram's life, I might believe them. But the truth is, they are all fake believers and worshippers of Lord Ram. We are the real followers," said Ojha.

Ojha emphasised the significance of following Lord Ram's ideals. He stated, "Whoever wants to achieve something in life must walk on the path shown by Lord Ram. He is an ideal for every living being. Lord Ram teaches us that everyone will face problems and obstacles in life. He belongs to everyone, not just one person or group."

His remarks come amid an escalating political tussle between AAP and BJP over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent reference to the Ramayan. During an election rally, Kejriwal cited the episode of the golden deer, saying, "Raavan disguised himself as a golden deer to conspire and abduct Sita." The BJP accused Kejriwal of distorting the Hindu epic for political gains and disrespecting the Ramayan.

Ojha also praised Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government for their developmental work in Delhi, saying: "Delhi's people are so happy with Arvind Kejriwal because he has delivered on his promises. If someone is imitating his governance model, what can we say? The opposition has 20 states; they could implement these changes there too."

He further added, "Arvind Kejriwal has always respected Purvanchal and every community in Delhi. AAP has become a treasure for the people of Delhi. Mohalla Clinics, government schools, and subsidised electricity and water bills are assets to the people. No one wants to lose their assets."

Expressing optimism about the upcoming Delhi elections, Ojha said, "I am receiving immense love from the people of Patparganj. I am confident that I will earn their trust and succeed in the upcoming elections."

The Assembly elections in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.