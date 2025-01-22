Prime Minister Discusses Developments In Gaza, Syria With Egyptian Counterpart
1/22/2025 6:03:00 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met today with HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2025 meetings in Davos, Switzerland.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as ways to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of detainees and prisoners, in addition to discussing the latest developments in Syria.
The Prime Minister reiterated the continued coordination between the two countries within the framework of joint mediation, in a way that ensures the parties' implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.
