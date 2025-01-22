Ekta Kapoor To Start A New Career In This Field

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Ektaa Kapoor is one of the most influential personalities in the television industry. Now, it seems like the producer has found her true calling. Taking to her official IG handle, Ektaa Kapoor revealed that she is highly inclined towards astrology and supplements.

She recently dropped a on Instagram where she can be heard saying, "In a few years, I think I will shift to this. Today, I am going to share with you guys what my favorite favorite thing to do is - astrology and medicine supplements. So I am absolutely studying medicine, and that is my favorite favorite topic." The filmmaker also gave us a glimpse of her massive stock of medicines in the video.

Furthermore, it is no secret that she is a firm believer in astrology. It has been known by many that Ektaa Kapoor used to keep the name of her every television serial from the letter 'K'.

Ektaa Kapoor's post was captioned, "My passion supplements wellness medicine health astrology!!!! After of course content ! JAI MATA DI"

Commenting on the post, yesteryear actress Neelam Kothari penned, "I'm waiting for a consultation", with three laughing emojis.

One of the Insta users wrote, "No matter you can afford any types of medicines but I wish you to be healthy always."

Another one shared, "But Eku Why do you need these medicines ?"

The third comment read, "I can't believe person like you need medicines regularly."

Prior to this, Ektaa Kapoor posted a video on social media from one of her most popular shows, "Pavitra Rishta", wishing the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday.

She mentioned in the caption, "Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day...... happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved !"

One of the comments on the post read, "Please make more such serials.. tv needs revolution and only you can make it happen @ektarkapoor."

Reacting to this, Ektaa Kapoor wrote, "@priyankkabsht while I love tv d most it is very tough to make sweet shows TV is my favourite, medium but to run a company. N p and I most of my time now is in Films:("