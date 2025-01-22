The Old Jailhouse Kitchen And Spirits: A Culinary Gem In The Heart Of Sanford

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) A Family's Vision Comes to Life



Michigan, US, 22nd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , When the Sirica family-Maria, Anthony, and their son Alex-discovered an abandoned jailhouse in downtown Sanford, they didn't just see crumbling walls and remnants of the past. They envisioned a vibrant dining destination blending history, charm, and innovation. Transforming a building without water, electricity, or modern infrastructure was no small feat, but the Siricas' passion and creativity brought The Old Jailhouse Kitchen & Spirits to life. As Maria Sirica aptly describes it, the finished space offers a“polished casual” atmosphere that is as inviting as it is unique.

Steeped in History



The building itself tells a story spanning over a century. Originally serving as the Blacksmith & Wagon Shop from 1890 to 1895, it was a cornerstone of Sanford's commercial district. By 1910, it had become E.E. Brady Livery Feed and Sales Stables before taking on a new identity as the Seminole County Jail in 1914. After decades of change-including stints as the Seminole County Health Department and Sanford Dry Cleaners-the Siricas stepped in to preserve the building's historical essence while transforming it into a modern dining venue. Original features such as brick walls, jail cells, and iron bars have been preserved, offering diners a glimpse into the past while enjoying contemporary comforts.

Design: Where Modern Farmhouse Meets Industrial Chic



The interior design is a masterclass in blending historical authenticity with modern trends. Every detail has been carefully curated from the intimate dining nooks at the entrance to the open bar area. Reclaimed wood was used to craft the bar and dining tables, adding warmth and texture. The décor's blend of modern farmhouse and industrial chic creates an ambiance that feels stylish and timeless, making it the perfect setting for an unforgettable dining experience.

Culinary Excellence with Sun Belt Flair



At the heart of The Old Jailhouse's appeal is its menu, curated by renowned chef Bram Fowler , who brings his signature“Sun Belt fare with seasonal flair” to the table. Each dish celebrates regional flavors with an innovative twist, featuring highlights such as:



Low-Country Gulf Shrimp and Farm Sausage Skewer : Served atop creamy cheese grits and collard greens.

Jailhouse Burger : Ground Angus brisket topped with balsamic caramelized onions, blue cheese, and truffle oil, served on a potato roll with fingerling potato fries.

Oysters Sanford : A nod to the city's celery heritage, featuring baked oysters with celery.

Brussels Sprout Petal Salad : A vibrant mix of strawberries, goat cheese medallions, pine nuts, and berry vinaigrette. Bananas Foster Bread Pudding : A decadent dessert with a classic twist, featuring apples and bananas foster flavors.

Craft Cocktails and More

Complementing the culinary creations is an impressive bar program helmed by mixologist Nick Sprysinski , who has crafted a menu of innovative cocktails, including:



The Yard : A refreshing mix of gin, strawberry, club soda, and mint.

Hard Thyme : A bold blend of bourbon, brandy, vermouth, and lemon. Cukes of Hazzard : Vodka, maraschino cherry liqueur, ginger liqueur, simple syrup, lemon, mint, and cucumber.

For those seeking variety, the bar also offers a curated selection of domestic and craft beers, wines by the glass or bottle, and plans for beer and wine flights and pairing dinners.

Unique Dining Spaces



The Old Jailhouse offers a variety of seating options to suit every preference:



The chef's counter overlooking the open kitchen provides a front-row seat to culinary artistry.

The communal tables in the bar area are perfect for socializing and sharing stories.

For a more private experience, guests can opt for the visitation room , adorned with two elegant chandeliers, or the booking room , equipped with state-of-the-art AV capabilities.

The solitary chef's table , seating up to six, offers an intimate and exclusive culinary journey. Outdoors, “the yard” courtyard accommodates up to 24 guests for al fresco dining, while the pet-friendly indoor/outdoor piazza and sidewalk café area welcome guests with furry companions.

The Old Jailhouse's Award-Winning Legacy

Over the years, The Old Jailhouse has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, solidifying its place as one of the region's premier dining destinations. Below is a detailed look at its achievements:

2019: A Breakout Year



Florida Preservation Award :

The Old Jailhouse received the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation's award for its exceptional efforts in restoring and repurposing the historic jailhouse. The project successfully integrated modern luxury while preserving original features like the brick archways and jail bars, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to honoring Sanford's rich history.

Seminole County: Best Fine Dining :

Within its first year, The Old Jailhouse earned the title of Best Fine Dining in Seminole County, a testament to its innovative menu crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Scott Joseph's Best New Restaurant :

Renowned food critic Scott Joseph praised The Old Jailhouse for its creative approach to fine dining, naming it the Best New Restaurant. This recognition put the establishment on the map as a must-visit venue for food enthusiasts. Scott Joseph's Best Overall Restaurant :

Excellence in food, service, and ambiance earned the restaurant this additional accolade, further cementing its status as a top dining spot.

2020: Standing Out Amid Challenges

Orlando City Magazine: Best New Restaurant :

Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, The Old Jailhouse continued to thrive, earning this prestigious recognition for maintaining its high standards of quality and service.

2021: Consistency in Excellence



Seminole County: Best Fine Dining :

For the second consecutive year, The Old Jailhouse claimed the title of Best Fine Dining, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to culinary excellence. Seminole County: Best Bartender :

This award highlighted the skill and creativity of The Old Jailhouse's mixologists, whose signature cocktails perfectly complement the restaurant's innovative menu.

2022: A Year of Continued Success



Seminole County: Best Fine Dining :

Winning this accolade for the third consecutive year underscored the restaurant's sustained excellence in cuisine and customer service. Seminole County: Top 10 Best Overall :

The Old Jailhouse's inclusion in the county's Top 10 Best Overall establishments was a testament to its all-around excellence in food, service, and ambiance.

2023: Reaching New Heights



Seminole County: Best Overall Restaurant :

As a crowning achievement, The Old Jailhouse earned the title of Best Overall Restaurant in Seminole County, celebrating its consistent innovation, quality, and guest satisfaction.

Seminole County: Top 10 Best Overall :

For the second consecutive year, the restaurant was named among the county's Top 10 Best Overall establishments, further reinforcing its reputation as a standout dining destination. Sanford's Choice: Patron's Choice Award :

Voted on by loyal patrons, this award recognized The Old Jailhouse's deep connection with the local community and its commitment to creating memorable guest experiences.

A Family-Driven Success Story



Maria's attention to interior details, Anthony's operational expertise, and Alex's fresh ideas have combined to make The Old Jailhouse a standout destination. Their shared commitment to preserving the building's history while crafting a vibrant, modern dining experience has created a space that resonates with both locals and visitors.

Plan Your Visit



Located at 113 Palmetto Ave., Sanford, FL 32771 , The Old Jailhouse welcomes guests for:



Dinner: Monday–Wednesday , 5 PM–9 PM

Extended Hours: Thursday–Friday , 11:30 AM–2 PM and 5 PM–Close

All-Day Service: Saturday , 11:30 AM–Close Closed Sundays

For reservations or more information, visit theoldjailhousesanford or call 407-548-6964 .

A One-of-a-Kind Experience



Whether you're savoring Sun Belt-inspired dishes at the chef's counter, enjoying cocktails in the courtyard, or exploring the historic charm of the dining spaces, The Old Jailhouse offers more than a meal-it delivers an unforgettable journey through history, flavor, and hospitality.

Reservations and Inquiries:

Call: 407-548-6964

Visit: