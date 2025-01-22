Army Soldiers Open Fire On Pakistani Drone Along Loc In J & K's Poonch
Date
1/22/2025 3:12:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- army soldiers opened fire to bring down a Pakistani drone which entered into the Indian side from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said.
However, the drone returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after hovering briefly over an area near the border fence in Mendhar sector, they said.
The troops picked up the movement of the drone around 1 am and fired nearly a dozen rounds.
A search operation was launched with the first light of the day on Wednesday to ensure there was no airdropping of weapons or narcotics by the drone, the officials said.
The search operation was continuing when last reports were received.
