Iran, China to develop maritime-based economy, enhance agricultural co-op

(MENAFN) Iran’s Minister, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, highlighted the opportunities for Iran and China to develop a maritime-based and enhance cooperation in agriculture and food security. He emphasized the potential for creating a vast market that could cater to both domestic and international consumers.



In an exclusive interview with China's CCTV, Nouri conveyed New Year greetings to the Chinese government and people, reflecting on the cultural similarities between the two nations, such as the shared importance of festivals like China’s Spring Festival and Iran’s Nowruz.



Nouri pointed to the long-standing historical and civilizational ties between Iran and China, as well as the mutual political support both countries provide each other today. This collaboration is rooted in their common economic and trade interests, which have strengthened their bilateral relationship. He also underscored Iran's strategic significance in the region, positioning the country as a major and influential player in West Asia.



The minister also highlighted Iran’s geographical advantages, such as its access to open waters, its pivotal location on the ancient Silk Road, and its integral role in the International North-South Corridor.



Nouri Ghezeljeh further emphasized the vast potential for Iran and China to jointly leverage these strategic advantages to boost their maritime economies and collaborate more effectively in agriculture and food security, establishing a thriving market for global consumers.

MENAFN22012025000045015839ID1109116115