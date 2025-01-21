22 US States Sue To Block President Donald Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States President Donald issued a 700-word executive order on Monday to end birthright citizenship granted to US-born children. At least 22 ruled states on Tuesday have taken action against President Trump's executive order aimed to end a century-old immigration practice.

Trump's order to end birthright citizenship | 10 updates

-Trump's roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Monday, amounts to a fulfilment of something he's talked about during the presidential campaign.

-With the multiple US states suing to bloc Trump's order, it is far from certain on what will be the fate of the executive order, which is likely to impact millions of people

-The Democratic attorneys general and immigrant rights advocates say the question of birthright citizenship is settled law and that while presidents have broad authority, they are not kings.

-"The president cannot, with a stroke of a pen, write the 14th Amendment out of existence, period," New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

-The White House said it's ready to face the states in court and called the lawsuits "nothing more than an extension of the Left's resistance".

-"Radical Leftists can either choose to swim against the tide and reject the overwhelming will of the people, or they can get on board and work with President Trump," White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said.

