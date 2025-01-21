NGL Reaches New Milestone In Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NGL, the popular social messaging platform, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion efforts. The app has now extended its reach to over 175 countries worldwide, marking a substantial increase in its international presence.This expansion comes as NGL experiences a surge in global downloads , reflecting the app's growing popularity among users across diverse cultures and regions. The company's commitment to accessibility is further demonstrated by its efforts to broaden its linguistic offerings, with the app now available in nearly as many languages as countries it serves."We're excited to see NGL resonating with users around the world," said a spokesperson for NGL. "This milestone reflects our dedication to connecting people across borders and fostering global communication."The app's rapid growth is attributed to its unique features and user-friendly interface, which have struck a chord with a wide range of international users. NGL's expansion strategy has focused on adapting to local preferences while maintaining the core functionality that has made it popular.As NGL continues to evolve, the company remains committed to enhancing user experience and introducing innovative features to meet the diverse needs of its growing global user base.For more information about NGL and its features, please visit the official NGL website or download the app from your preferred app store.About NGL:NGL offers a fresh perspective on Q&A platforms, providing a space for users to express their authentic selves without the pressures often associated with traditional social media. Launched on November 7th, 2021, NGL originated from a small group of friends in Venice Beach, California.The founders of NGL, observing the disconnect between social media and reality, set out to make a positive change. Under the leadership of Joao Figueiredo and Raj Vir, NGL first claimed the top spot on the App Store in the summer of 2022. Since then, the platform has empowered over 200 million users to embrace their genuine selves online.

