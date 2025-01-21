Russell Vought, Brooke Rollins Under Senate Spotlight This Week For Donald Trump's Cabinet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senate hearings for President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees are set to proceed this week, as the nominations process moves forward.

Several nominees have already held one-on-one meetings with senators. Now, they are scheduled to appear before the relevant committees overseeing the agencies they are nominated to lead.

Here's a rundown of the Senate hearing schedule in Eastern Time:Wednesday (January 22) schedule:

10 a.m.: Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

Russell Vought, nominated by Donald for OMB director, will appear before the Senate Budget Committee. Vought, who served as OMB director during Trump's first term, has already testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He played a significant role in Project 2025, a conservative agenda for Trump's second term , although the Republican nominee distanced himself from it during his campaign. As OMB director, Vought will oversee the creation of the president's budget and review proposed regulations.

Thursday (January 23) schedule:

10 a.m.: Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Department

Brooke Rollins , former domestic policy chief at the White House during Trump's first term, will appear before the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee. Rollins, nominated to lead the Agriculture Department, will oversee a broad agency responsible for policies and regulations on farming, forestry, ranching, food quality, and nutrition.

Several of Trump's other nominees, including some of the most contentious choices, do not yet have scheduled hearings:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer – Labor Department

Tulsi Gabbard – Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Health and Human Services Department

Howard Lutnick – Commerce Department

Linda McMahon – Education Department

Kash Patel – FBI

As the confirmation process for Donald Trump's cabinet continues, the focus will remain on how these candidates fare before the Senate committees that oversee their respective agencies.