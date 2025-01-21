Gwen Medved Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Strength' Co-Authored With Kathy Ireland

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Gwen Medved

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Gwen Medved, alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on December 19th, 2024, the has achieved Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Strength has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book's exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

Central to the success of "Strength" is Gwen Medved's insightful chapter, "Embracing Change." Gwen shares her transformative journey of reclaiming her life after betrayal and infidelity in her marriage. Her story inspires readers to face adversity head-on, find strength within, and embrace transformation as a path to personal growth.

Meet Gwen Medved:

Gwen Medved is known for her commitment to advocating for women, children, and families, and her compelling storytelling ability. As a best-selling author, she works with individuals and organizations dedicated to creating positive change. Her mission is to inspire others to see opportunities where they once saw obstacles.

Gwen's accomplishments include features in major publications such as Forbes, USA Today, Women's Health, and Entrepreneur Magazine. She has also made national television appearances on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and has been recognized by platforms like Yahoo! News, CNBC, and MSNBC. As a member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors, Gwen has received prestigious awards such as the EXPY and Quilly.

In addition to her writing, Gwen is the executive producer of the Telly Award-winning film, It's Happening Right Here , which brings awareness to child sex trafficking in the U.S. She holds a B.A. from Purdue University and an M.Ed. from DePaul University and is certified as a Canfield Transformational Trainer, a Values-Based Leadership Coach, and a Health Coach.

When she's not inspiring others, Gwen enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends between the Midwest and Santa Monica, California. She envisions a future of peaceful lake house living, complete with backyard chickens.

