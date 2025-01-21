MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY's SARA DULSKI APPOINTED TO SERVE ON INDUSTRY SUPPLY ASSOCIATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ISA is the association for the industrial Maintenance, Repair, Operations and Production (MROP) industry. ISA connects partners within the industrial supply channel and provides networking opportunities, education, strategies, analytics, and tools for companies to stay relevant and competitive throughout industry changes. ISA members include industrial manufacturers.

Sara shared her enthusiasm about this new role: "Joining the ISA Board of Directors is an incredible opportunity to work alongside others who are equally dedicated to strengthening the industrial supply channel. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to initiatives that make a difference for our members."

"Sara's background and passion for driving innovation in the industrial space makes her an excellent addition to our board," said Brendan Breen, ISA CEO. "Her leadership at MSC Industrial Supply Co. and her understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the industry will help ISA continue to deliver meaningful value to our members."