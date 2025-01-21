Southern California Faces Extreme Fire Weather Lilac Fire Forces Evacuations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Southern California faced extreme fire weather on Tuesday as strong winds continued to pick up, sparking new wildfires in the region. Firefighters remained on high alert, two weeks after major blazes broke out in Los Angeles.

Wind speeds were reported to have reached up to 70 mph (113 kph) along the coast and 100 mph (160 kph) in the mountains, with gusts ranging from 35 mph (56 kph) to 63 mph (101 kph) overnight. The National Weather Service issued warnings of“particularly dangerous” conditions in parts of Los Angeles , Ventura, and San Diego counties, expecting the winds to last through Tuesday morning. These conditions, along with low humidity, created a volatile environment that could lead to rapid fire spread.

On Monday, two new wildfires broke out in San Diego County. The Lilac Fire, which had burned about 50 acres (20 hectares), prompted evacuation orders. The fire was advancing at a moderate rate, with structures at risk. Evacuation orders in the Bonsall area of San Diego County have been expanded due to a rapidly spreading vegetation fire. By 5 a.m., the Lilac Fire had grown to 80 acres with moderate spread and remains 0% contained. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department issued evacuation orders for nearby areas around 1:33 a.m., and additional evacuation warnings have been issued for surrounding areas. The fire, which started around 1:20 a.m. near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, was reported by the San Diego County Fire Department.

Firefighters managed to contain the Pala Fire, which was reported as stopped.

In Los Angeles , a small brush fire near the Griffith Observatory was quickly extinguished, with authorities taking a man into custody for allegedly starting the blaze. A separate brush fire along Interstate 405 in Granada Hills forced a temporary lane closure before being swiftly contained.

Authorities in Poway, San Diego County, also battled a fire that sparked Monday afternoon, halting its spread before it could cause significant damage.

Amid the ongoing firefighting efforts, former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, flew to Los Angeles after attending President Donald Trump's inauguration . They met with firefighters, volunteers, and victims of the Eaton Fire in Altadena. Harris praised the efforts of the community, noting that their home in Pacific Palisades remained safe.

President Trump, who had previously criticized the wildfire response , is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Friday. California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed the need for cooperation between state and federal authorities to help those affected by the fires.

While rain is expected to fall over the weekend, strong winds are forecast to return by Thursday. In the meantime, authorities urged residents to take precautionary measures, including reviewing evacuation plans and preparing emergency kits. They also cautioned against activities like mowing lawns, which could spark new fires.

The ongoing Palisades and Eaton Fires in Los Angeles have already claimed 27 lives and destroyed over 14,000 structures since their eruption on January 7. The Palisades Fire is 61% contained, while the Eaton Fire is 87% contained. Additional evacuation orders were lifted Monday for Pacific Palisades, but access is restricted to residents with proof of address.

Los Angeles officials continue to monitor fire risks, with Mayor Karen Bass warning that strong winds could spread toxic ash from existing fire zones. Fire departments across the region have positioned engines, water-dropping aircraft, and hand crews to respond to any new fires.

Cal Fire has bolstered firefighting resources in Kern and Riverside counties, while Los Angeles fire officials have pre-deployed engines in high-risk areas to ensure rapid response in case of further wildfires.

