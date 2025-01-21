Avanade Appoints Adel Daira As UAE Country Manager

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Avanade , the world's leading Microsoft expert, today announced the appointment of Adel Daira as the new United Arab Emirates (UAE) Country Manager, effective immediately. Adel succeeds Adriano Neves, who will transition to the role of General Manager for Brazil.

Adel brings over 13 years of experience at Avanade, where he has built a strong reputation for driving growth and fostering robust client relationships. His decade-long tenure in Switzerland as the Client Lead for large accounts was marked by impressive results, and since relocating to the UAE in 2021, he has significantly enhanced Avanade's regional presence as the Regional Sales Lead.





“Adel has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our clients' needs. His strategic vision and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to drive our growth in the UAE. We are confident that under his leadership, Avanade UAE will continue to thrive and innovate in this dynamic market.”

The UAE is rapidly becoming a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. With a market size valued at USD 3.47 billion in 2023 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% between 2024 and 2030, the opportunities for AI in the UAE are immense. The government's commitment to integrating AI across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, and defence, is driving significant advancements and creating a fertile ground for innovation.

Adel's appointment comes at a pivotal time as AI trends in the UAE continue to evolve. The region is witnessing a surge in AI applications, from smart traffic control systems to AI-powered healthcare solutions. These advancements are not only enhancing operational efficiencies but also transforming the way businesses and governments operate.

“I am honoured to take on the role of UAE Country Manager at such an exciting time for Avanade and the region. The UAE is at the forefront of technological innovation, and I am eager to lead our talented team in driving significant growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with digital transformation and AI,” said“The UAE's vision for AI aligns perfectly with Avanade's mission to leverage technology for positive change. I am excited to explore new opportunities and collaborate with our clients to harness the full potential of AI, driving sustainable growth and innovation.”