Cambodia, Timor-Leste Sign Mou On Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jan 22 (NNN-AKP) – Cambodia and Timor-Leste signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of post, telecommunications, information and communications (ICT), and digital transformation, said a joint press release, yesterday.

The deal was inked on Monday, in north-west Cambodia's Siem Reap province, between Cambodia's of Post and Telecommunications, Chea Vandeth and Timor-Leste's Minister of and Communications, Miguel Marques Goncalves Manetelu, the press release said.

“The MoU is designed to promote cooperation, technical development, and human resources development between the two countries in four key sectors,” it said.

Those key sectors are postal services, telecommunications, ICT, and exchange of experiences in driving digital transformation, it added.– NNN-AKP