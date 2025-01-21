Mahakumbh 2025 Gets A Tech Makeover - How AI Facial Recognition Takes Over Security At The Mega Fair

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: With over 400 million people expected to descend over Prayagraj over 45 days in the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, ensuring public safety poses a challenge for law enforcement authorities.

The mega event at the Mahakumbh Mela at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 inUttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and concludes on February 26.

The 'Mahakumbh' takes place once every 12 years. This year, it is being held over an area of 4,000 hectares.

Experts emphasise that Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered facial recognition and surveillance systems have emerged as game-changing technologies that prevent potential threats during large public gatherings such as Mahakumbh 2025.

These advanced solutions, they said, empower security teams to monitor vast areas, identify anomalies, and respond quickly to thwart risks and untoward incidents. With the ability to analyse live video feeds from surveillance cameras, AI can pinpoint suspicious activities , alert authorities, and even predict crowd behavior patterns to ward off any possible mishap, the experts said.

“With the integration of AI into the public safety system, events of such a mass footfall like Mahakumbh 2025 can be concluded peacefully. The AI-embedded systems can monitor the crowd in real-time by swiftly identifying and resolving potential threats," said Tarun Wig, a leading security expert and co-founder & CEO of Innefu Labs, an Information Security R&D startup based in New Delhi

"Facial recognition technology plays a significant role in this regard by assisting authorities in identifying missing persons or tracking individuals with criminal backgrounds,” he said.

Law enforcement authorities overseeing the once-in-a-12-year fair have turned to technology to help trace people and manage crowds.“For the first time, we'll use facial recognition and artificial intelligence (AI) to locate lost people,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Prayagraj Rajesh Dwivedi was quoted as saying in a Bloomberg report.