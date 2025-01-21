Delhi Fog: Nine Trains Running Late, Several Flights Delayed Due To Poor Visibility

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi fog: Nine trains are running late, and several flights were delayed due to poor visibility. The delayed trains include Brahmaputra Mail, Poorva Express, Purushottam Express, Suhaildev SF Express, Vaishali Express, Kalindi Express, Sampoorna Kranti Express, Vikramshila Express, and Kalka SF Express.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.