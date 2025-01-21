Ukraine Welcomes Possible Israeli Decision To Transfer Seized Russian Weapons Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine would welcome a decision by Israel to transfer Russian-made weapons seized by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies.

This was discussed during a meeting between Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Deputy Foreign of the State of Israel Sharren Haskel, Ukrinform reports, citing a statement from the Ukrainian mission .

"During the meeting, Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister for her proposal to transfer to Ukraine Russian-made weapons seized by the IDF in Lebanon or elsewhere from Israel's enemies. It was noted that this initiative represents an important step in recognizing the common threats faced by both countries. The Ukrainian side expressed hope for a positive resolution of this matter," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed current common challenges for both nations, including military cooperation between Iran and Russia, which poses a threat to the national security of both Ukraine and Israel. The Ambassador emphasized that successful counteraction to this threat is a shared interest for both nations.

The meeting also covered the topic of enhancing bilateral contacts at high and top levels, as well as cooperation in economic, consular, and humanitarian sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Israeli government on January 18 approved a ceasefire agreement with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.