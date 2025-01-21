NG Units Slow Enemy Advance On Pokrovsk Front Using Increased Drone Deployment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the National Guard of Ukraine have ramped up their use of various types of drones, effectively pressuring the pace of Russian forces' advances in the Pokrovsk sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk shared this information during a live broadcast.

"Our units have significantly increased the use of drones. Since September 2024, the deployment of drones of various types in this sector (Pokrovsk front) has grown by about 2.5 times. This has enabled us to exert pressure on the tempo of the enemy's offensive actions," Muzychuk stated.

He also noted that strikes on concentrations of the Russian forces and equipment are reducing the offensive potential and slowing the enemy's progress.

"In addition, enemy reconnaissance drones are being actively destroyed, including by our FPV drones. Just this past week, three such drones were taken down in the Pokrovsk sector: an Orlan and two ZALA drones conducting aerial reconnaissance," Muzychuk added.

Muzychuk further reported that the Russian forces are deploying motorized rifle regiments and brigades, along with marine units.

"The enemy employs motorized rifle regiments and brigades, and we have observed the presence of marine units here, supported by tank units and artillery, which the enemy still uses extensively for assault preparations. Additionally, aviation activity remains high," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Russian occupation forces are attempting to advance on the flanks of Pokrovsk to gain control over key logistical routes and expand the gray zone.