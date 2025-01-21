Princess Sumaya Patronises Closing Ceremony Of First Conference On Chemical Safety, Green Chemistry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Sumaya bint Hassan, president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), patronised the closing ceremony of the first regional on chemical safety and green chemistry, highlighting its role in advancing industrial development in Jordan, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

In a speech delivered by Vice President for Scientific Research at RSS Arafat Awajan, Princess Sumaya emphasised the need to apply green chemistry principles in industrial processes.

She pointed out that this supports the Economic Modernisation Vision, focusing on green transformation and high-value industries as drivers of economic growth in Jordan.

The princess also noted that the conference reflects the RSS's leadership in building a knowledge-driven society and supporting a sustainable knowledge-based economy, the statement said.

The conference featured the participation of the founders of green chemistry Director of the Centre for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering at Yale University Paul Anastas, and John Werner from the United States.

Anastas presented the principles of green chemistry, emphasising their role in enhancing chemical safety and achieving industrial sustainability worldwide.

Werner highlighted practical examples of applying green chemistry principles in industry, showcasing their impact on creating high-value industrial products.

Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment Jihad Alsawair said that the conference aligns with national efforts to transition towards a sustainable green economy.

He also noted that it supports Jordan's international commitments, including the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), which Jordan adopted in 2004 to protect human health and the environment from long-lasting hazardous chemicals, according to the statement.

The conference featured a panel discussion with representatives from private chemical companies, academic institutions, government bodies and business accelerators.

The session focused on the importance of connecting business accelerators, academia and industry to promote the adoption of green chemistry principles, enhancing chemical safety along local and global supply chains.

Participants underscored the need for a robust legislative and legal framework to ensure the sustainability of these efforts and encourage the private sector to adopt green industrial practices.

They also called for intensified regional and global collaboration and capacity-building initiatives to reduce hazardous chemicals.

This event is part of the Green Chemistry Project, implemented by the RSS in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Yale University, and UNIDO, with support from the Global Environment Facility.

The project seeks to advance green transformation in Jordan's industrial sectors by supporting green chemistry entrepreneurship and replacing hazardous chemicals with non-hazardous or less hazardous sustainable alternatives, the statement said.