PM Modi To Address BJP Workers In Delhi Under 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Initiative Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will address through video-conferencing and give tips to the booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the February 5 Assembly in the national capital under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme.

The national coordinator of the NaMo App and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said PM Modi will interact with the party's booth-level workers at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Under the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme, party workers from 13,033 booths across all 256 wards in Delhi will listen to the Prime Minister's message via video call.

Some of them will also get an opportunity to engage with PM Modi in a conversation, Chahal said.

BJP's election in-charge for Delhi Baijayant Panda, co-incharge Alka Gurjar and Atul Garg, the party's Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva as well as all its MPs, MLAs and councillors from the national capital, among others, will attend the programme.

"All the 70 candidates of the BJP and its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), fielded in the polls and members of the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat broadcast team will also participate in the programme," Chahal said.

The Prime Minister will guide the workers to highlight the public welfare schemes of the Central government to the public and appeal to them to vote for the BJP.

PM Modi will also ask the party workers to amp up their attack against the ruling party and highlight its failures and scams it has been involved in including the money laundering linked excise policy scam.

PM Modi also shared a link on X and called for questions and suggestions from the supporters ahead of the interactive session 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'.

"Delhi is determined to give a landslide victory to BJP in the Assembly elections. On January 22 at 1 p.m., there will be a great opportunity to interact with dedicated workers in the program 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'. For this, you must share your views. I will talk to some of you," he shared in a post on X.

In the interactive sessions, he will also answer questions from the few selected booth workers. Ahead of his interaction with party workers and leaders, the BJP on Monday held a meeting of its candidates along with the seven BJP Delhi MPs and senior party leaders including party Vice-President and Delhi BJP Election Incharge Baijyant Panda.

The candidates were briefed regarding the 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' programme and asked to ensure maximum participation of booth-level workers in the programme.

"We have asked them to ensure that there is maximum participation of booth-level workers in their respective seats," a party leader said.

PM Modi will urge BJP booth workers to ensure they reach every household with the message of the party and the vision for the future during the interaction.

As part of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, BJP workers are expected to strengthen their outreach efforts at the grassroots level, ensuring that every voter is informed about the party's vision and the accomplishments of the BJP.

With the elections just about two weeks away, PM Modi's interaction will galvanize the party's booth workers and boost morale ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election. The voting for the elections is slated to be held on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.