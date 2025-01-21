عربي


Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 22, 2025: Warm Start At 22.96 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast

1/21/2025 9:00:50 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 26.6 °C on January 22, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.96 °C and 26.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 62% with a wind speed of 62 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:04 PM

Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 167.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 23, 2025, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.59 °C and a maximum of 27.52 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 59%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Chennai today stands at 167.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 23, 2025 26.60 Overcast clouds
January 24, 2025 26.97 Overcast clouds
January 25, 2025 26.76 Scattered clouds
January 26, 2025 25.92 Broken clouds
January 27, 2025 26.45 Scattered clouds
January 28, 2025 26.91 Overcast clouds
January 29, 2025 26.89 Overcast clouds

Weather in other cities on January 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai 25.98 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.98 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru 26.02 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 27.92 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 19.76 °C Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

