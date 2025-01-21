In Qatar, Lubinets Discusses Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and of State at the of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi have discussed the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Lubinets announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I am working in Qatar. I had an important meeting with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi. During the meeting, we raised humanitarian issues - the return of Ukrainian children and civilians home,” the ombudsman said.

He noted that Qatar has successfully mediated the return of children in previous years, developed practical steps to ensure the reunification of children with their families in Ukraine, and carried out a range of rehabilitation activities for returned children.

Ukraine returns 3 more children from occupation

Ukraine looks forward to continuing such cooperation, Lubinets emphasized.

He also thanked Qatar for its commitment to humanitarian initiatives and noted that joint efforts to return Ukrainian children and civilians are an important step in ensuring their rights and safety.

Photo: t/dmytro_lubinetzs