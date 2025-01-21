UP CM Likely To Approve Several Proposals During Cabinet Meeting Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh will hold a special Cabinet meeting under Chief Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on Wednesday and is likely to approve several significant proposals and schemes for the state.

According to an official statement, all 54 Ministers of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet have been invited to this meeting.

The Cabinet meeting will be held at the Triveni Sankul in Arail, starting at Wednesday noon.

The location was changed to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims visiting the Sangam.

Initially, the meeting was planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, but concerns over VIP security disrupting pilgrims' movement led to the shift in venue.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with the entire Cabinet, will take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

The Ministers will travel from the Arail VIP Ghat to the Sangam by motorboats.

At the Sangam, CM Yogi Adityanath and the Cabinet members will perform the worship rituals and take the holy dip in Sangam.

This will be the second time CM Yogi Adityanath will lead his Cabinet to the Sangam.

In 2019, during the Kumbh Mela, he took a ceremonial dip along with his Ministers, Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri, and other saints.

As per reports, CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Cabinet Ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Jaiveer Singh, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Dharampal, Nand Gopal Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, and all 54 ministers, including those with independent charge and state Ministers, will take the holy dip in the Sangam after attending the Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the Indo-Japanese animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' will also be premiered at Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

The special screening of the animated film will take place at 10 a.m. at the Divya Prem Seva Camp, Sector-6, near Netra Kumbh.

The screening is one of the many new features introduced by CM Yogi Adityanath for this year's grand and divine Mahakumbh. For the first time in the event's history, an animated film will be screened during the festival.