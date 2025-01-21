Biomednewsbreaks - Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) Highlights 2024 Milestones And 2025 Clinical Outlook

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) reflected on its 2024 progress and outlined key 2025 milestones in a letter to shareholders. Last year's achievements included its initial public offering, collaborations with PreCheck Services and City of Hope Cancer Center, and advancements in clinical trials for ENV105 targeting prostate and lung cancers. Notable developments also included the first patient dosed in a combination therapy with Osimertinib, expanded patent coverage, and initiation of research coverage by leading analysts. Looking ahead, Kairos aims to advance Phase 2 trials for prostate cancer and Phase 1 trials for non-small cell lung cancer, with safety data expected in the first half and year-end, respectively. The company also plans to present findings at scientific meetings, progress pre-IND studies for KROS 101, and pursue strategic partnerships, emphasizing its commitment to innovative therapies addressing cancer resistance and immune suppression.

About Kairos Pharma Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Its lead candidate, ENV105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance to various cancer treatments. Elevation of CD105 in response to standard therapy results in resistance and disease relapse. ENV105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for lung cancer, addressing significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at .

