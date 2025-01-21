Hashemite Leadership Is Key Factor In Maintaining State's Strength, Stability, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 21 (Petra) – of Communication, Mohammad Momani, hailed the wise Hashemite leadership as the "main and key factor" in maintaining the state's strength and stability.During a lecture on regional implications on the national scene at the International Affairs Society on Tuesday evening, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, noted that other key factors of national strength include effective military and civilian institutions and the awareness of Jordanians regarding the importance of safeguarding their country, values, and community interests.He highlighted the government intensive fieldwork, including weekly visits by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan to various facilities and areas across the Kingdom, as well as holding monthly Cabinet meetings in governorates. Additionally, continuous engagement with the media has positively influenced public perception, as reflected in recent public opinion surveys by research centers.In response to audience questions, Momani reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast stance on halting Israeli aggression in Gaza, welcoming the ceasefire agreement, and ensuring sustained delivery of humanitarian, relief, and medical aid to the Strip.He reviewed Jordan's diplomatic efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, which have focused on rallying international support to end Israeli aggression immediately and shifting the Western narrative that often supports Israeli policies.Momani reiterated Jordan's unwavering political, media, and relief efforts in support of Gaza and the West Bank, which continues to face severe Israeli violations of international and humanitarian law. He underlined Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state based on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as part of a two-state solution. This, he stated, aligns with Jordan's national interests and remains the sole path to regional stability and peace.On Syria, Momani expressed Jordan's support for the Syrian people in navigating their transitional phase, saying, "We aspire for a safe and stable Syria with strong institutions, controlled borders, and shared dialogue and mutual interests."Members of the society, including politicians, activists, and diplomats, underscored the need to enhance national media tools to better convey the state's message globally. They called for a focus on analytical approaches to regional issues affecting Jordan and advocated for raising awareness among youth and encouraging them to engage in vital sectors such as agriculture and vocational training.