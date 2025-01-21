Biomednewsbreaks - Oragenics Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) Advances ONP-002 Development, Appoints Janet Huffman As Interim CEO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Oragenics (NYSE American: OGEN) , a biotechnology company focused on brain treatments, reported strategic progress following its $4 million capital raise in September 2024. The company has enhanced ONP-002's intranasal formulation and device, finalized Phase II trial preparations in Australia, and completed prototyping for automated delivery to aid patients with altered consciousness. Oragenics plans to dose the first Australian patient in Phase II trials by early Q2 2025 and submit an investigational new drug (IND) package for U.S. Phase IIb trials by Q3 2025. Interim CEO Janet Huffman, a seasoned executive with expertise in financial leadership and strategic growth, steps into her role with a commitment to advancing the company's mission and building shareholder value. The Board praised Huffman's leadership as Oragenics continues to innovate and address unmet medical needs.

About Oragenics

Oragenics is a development-stage biotechnology company focused on nasal delivery of pharmaceutical medications in neurology and fighting infectious diseases, including drug candidates for treating mild traumatic brain injury (“mTBI”), also known as concussion, and for treating Niemann Pick Disease Type C (“NPC”), as well as proprietary powder formulation and an intranasal delivery device. For more information, visit the company's website at

