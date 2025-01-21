Investornewsbreaks Wisa Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Showcases Web 3.0 Innovations And Wireless Audio At CES 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) eported strong engagement and recognition at CES 2025, with its WiSA® and Datavault® brands demonstrating groundbreaking Web 3.0 technologies. Forbes highlighted WiSA's patented innovations in its“Highlights from CES 2025” as transformative tools for digital content engagement. The company's booth attracted 35 companies, including top brands and innovators, while professional explored applications of holographic digital twins and acoustic tools for fan interaction and training. WiSA introduced The Twinstitute at the Wynn, a facility for creating digital twins and voice fonts, underscoring the projected $131 billion digital twin market by 2030. Its ADIO® technology showcased inaudible tone broadcasting for personalized, non-intrusive advertising, while DVHolo displays demonstrated immersive media applications. Additionally, WiSA launched WiSA E wireless audio platforms, enhancing immersive sound experiences. CEO Nate Bradley emphasized the potential of these technologies to unlock new revenue streams, supported by CFO Brett Moyer's confidence in the market's readiness for WiSA's innovations.

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. WiSA is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (“WiSA”[TM]) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information about the company, please visit .

