New Report: Clean Energy Industry Is Generating Billions For Texas Landowners And Local Governments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Existing and expected utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects will contribute over $20 billion in total tax revenue - and pay Texas landowners $29.5 billion - over the projects' lifetimes, according to new data released by Advanced Power Alliance (APA), Conservative Texans for Innovation (CTEI), the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and the Texas Solar + Storage Association (TSSA).

"The Economic Impact of Energy and Energy Storage Investments Across Texas " - authored by leading energy expert Dr. Joshua Rhodes, a Research Scientist at The University of Texas at Austin and Chief Technology Officer of energy consulting firm IdeaSmiths LLC - includes 2024 investments and finds that current and expected renewable and energy storage projects are expected to pay nearly $50 billion in lifetime landowner lease payments and local taxes. Over 75% of Texas counties are expected to receive tax revenues from either wind, solar, or energy storage projects.

"In many cases, the long-term revenue streams renewable energy and energy storage lease agreements provide are helping rural Texans hold on to land that has been in their families for generations," said Dr. Rhodes. "And this comes at a time of tremendous growth in electricity demand when we need every new megawatt we can generate, so renewable energy and energy storage projects have the added benefit of helping to increase the state's electric grid reliability."

"Dr. Rhodes' report provides an in-depth look at the substantial economic benefits that solar and energy storage projects deliver to Texas. Landowners who exercise their private property rights by hosting solar and storage projects are receiving stable, reliable, multigenerational income for their families," said Mark Stover, executive director for TSSA. "And, project communities are enjoying new tax revenue for schools, infrastructure, and services. The continued growth of solar and energy storage is important from an economic standpoint, as well as a grid reliability standpoint."

Additional findings from the report include:



Landowners, local elected officials, and community leaders find renewable energy projects favorable for the stability that comes with consistent long-term revenue streams;

Landowners who exercise their private property rights by hosting renewable energy and energy storage projects are receiving stable, reliable, multigenerational income for their families;

The continued growth of renewable energy and energy storage is important for both the state economy and grid reliability; and Renewable energy and energy storage projects, individually and co-located, offer predictable, affordable power for Texas homes and businesses.

The full report and an interactive map showing project size, tax, and landowner payment data per county and legislative district - the only data breakdown of this kind - can be accessed at

INDUSTRY VOICES

Judd Messer, Texas Vice President, Advanced Power Alliance:

"Renewable energy projects continue to benefit all corners of Texas by offering affordable power that drives down consumers' electric bills, more megawatts to enhance grid reliability and unique economic development opportunities, especially in rural areas that could otherwise not attract significant investment. Texas will continue to realize these benefits so long as policies work to maintain a competitive market and promise non-discriminatory treatment of all resources contributing to our grid."

Matt Welch, State Director, Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation:

"Texas' record growth is continuing across all energy sectors, especially utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage. This report confirms the tremendous economic impact clean energy projects continue to have across every region of Texas."

Daniel Giese, State Director, Solar Energy Industries Association

This report helps explain why polls show the vast majority of Texans support solar energy development, think solar is good for the economy, and believe that landowners should be able to do what they want with their land. The solar and storage industry is continuing Texas' legacy as an energy leader and proud that tax revenue generated by solar energy and storage projects are helping local governments better serve Texans all across the state."

LOCAL VOICES



Michael Looney, the VP of Economic Development at San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and volunteer fireman: "The western part of the county is challenging, even for grazing, given the lack of water, trees, and how rocky the terrain is. However, we have three massive solar farms that have been able to make it work."



Justin Risner, Superintendent of the Central Independent School District (whose motto is "All In") – where the [Azalea Springs Solar Park] is located – explains his proactive approach: "I knew they were going to build the project, and I wanted our community to benefit from it." He praised the developer for their collaborative efforts, noting that the company has returned several times to ask what investments would best serve the community.



Dr. Michael Davis, former Superintendent for Cushing ISD in neighboring Nacogdoches County and now a school finance specialist with the Region 7 Education Service Center, applauded the growth of renewables in East Texas. "It's great to see these types of projects coming to our region," he said. "For smaller, rural schools, the added revenue can make a significant difference –especially for funding enrichment and construction projects that might otherwise be out of reach."

Allen Gully, who farms over 3,000 acres on the edge of San Angelo, the county seat of Tom Green County, was proactive in getting a 160 MW solar farm set up on 620 acres including two of his neighbors. He said that ... "[t]he truth is that the sheep that graze on the grass that grows under the solar panels are more agriculturally productive than the dryland cotton I used to run on it!"

About TSSA: The Texas Solar+Storage Association (TSSA) is the statewide association dedicated to the expansion of solar power and energy storage technologies in Texas. Our member companies are engaged in the development, installation, and operations of utility-scale, industrial, commercial, and residential solar and energy storage facilities and products, serving wholesale and retail customers with predictable, affordable, clean power.

