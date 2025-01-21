Buyers Edge Platform Expands European Presence With Acquisition Of MM&C In Switzerland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge , the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and to the foodservice industry, announces its of MM&C in Switzerland. This marks another significant step in Buyers Edge Platform's rapid expansion across Europe, following the acquisitions of The Full Range, Delta Procurement and MPP in the UK, S&F-Gruppe in Germany, Parsly in Sweden and Hoscat in the Netherlands last year, and Svenska Krögare in Sweden in 2023.

These investments align with Buyers Edge Platform's broader strategy to create the largest Digital Procurement Network in Europe, mirroring their success achieved in the US. Through strategic acquisitions and investments, new country partnerships, and organic growth initiatives, Buyers Edge Platform is set to transform procurement, offering exceptional value to foodservice businesses across Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, shared his enthusiasm for the investment, stating, "MM&C provides Buyers Edge with an entry point into the Swiss market through a company that shares our values and customer-focused approach. This partnership is an excellent fit to support our expansion plans and advance our broader mission to transform procurement practices and empower businesses throughout Europe."

Yann Meuterlos, CEO of MM&C, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "From the very first conversation with Buyers Edge Platform, it was clear we shared the same vision and values. We are both people-focused businesses that always put the customer first. Combining our Swiss market knowledge with Buyers Edge Platform's technology and buying power will create the perfect environment to help our customers to thrive. We are excited to have joined the most powerful network in the foodservice industry and to share the opportunities this brings."

Daniel Wilson, President of Buyers Edge Platform Europe, added, "I am delighted to be working with Yann and the wider MM&C team. Their know-how on the luxury hotel market will be invaluable to our expansion plans across the region. We look forward to supporting their growth into becoming the leading GPO across the whole of Switzerland."

About MM&C

Founded in 2003 and headed by Yann Meuterlos, MM&C has established itself as the benchmark in Hospitality Procurement. Thanks to their extensive network and expertise, they offer unrivalled solutions to the luxury hotel market. MM&C carries out audits to identify operational shortcomings and maximize efficiency. They manage an annual purchasing volume of around 80 million Swiss francs, in collaboration with over 300 supplier partners.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is the leading software and analytics company providing data-driven insights and technology to the foodservice industry. We connect entities throughout foodservice and empower them to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging data and analytics. Buyers Edge Platform's mission is to drive the foodservice industry from manual to automated with programs that benefit all stakeholders across the supply chain. Visit BuyersEdgePlatform to learn more.

