Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Screen Product For Vehicle Windows (ASP-385)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a new screen product for vehicle windows to block insects, leaves and other items while circulating air," said one of two inventors, from Austin, Texas, "so we invented the AUTO SCREEN. Our design eliminates the need to run the air conditioner to keep the interior cool."
The invention provides an improved window screen for a vehicle. In doing so, it increases air circulation. It also prevents insects and debris from entering the vehicle. As a result, it provides added comfort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-385, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
