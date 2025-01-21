Grady Campbell Announces The 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms In The Middle Markettm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grady Campbell , a leading private equity branding and marketing firm, is pleased to announce the 2025 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle MarketTM . The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle program's focus is to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized private equity firms that have great teams, significant deal flow, persistent fundraising, and exceptional track records. Private equity firms on the 2025 TOP 50 PE list have earned the trust of business owners, investors, and colleagues.“While large private equity firms tend to draw most of the media attention, we know that the majority of middle market M&A activity is driven by small and mid-sized firms. This year's TOP 50 PE list is exceptional. We are proud to support these leading middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners.” – Kerry Grady, Program FounderFounded in 2016, The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is the original awards program designed specifically to recognize leading small and mid-sized private equity firms in the middle market. The TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is highly regarded by PE professionals, business owners and investment bankers as a reliable, unbiased awards program.To learn more, visit: gcipeawardsor email: ...

