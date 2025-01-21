Odessa Auto Adds Intelligent Document Processing, Econtract, KPI Dashboards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Credit and contracting features enhance end-to-end asset-finance for lenders

- Odessa Executive VP of Auto Finance Bob JohnsonPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Odessa Auto offers lenders the capability to further automate and manage their originator processes. That's thanks to three important updates the company announced today: Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Electronic Contract Integration (eContract), and dashboards populated with lender KPIs.A multi-asset, multi-product platform that supports both traditional auto finance and alternative lending structures such as usage-based lending, subscriptions, fleet, as-a-service, and fractional ownership, Odessa Auto enables lenders to bring new offerings to market through self-service configuration tools. Both IDP and eContract speed time to contract and reduce errors. IDP does this by enabling lenders to extract key data elements directly from documents and ingest them into the Odessa Auto platform, obviating the need for manual document identification and data entry. The Odessa platform can also receive eContracts from dealers on behalf of lenders, likewise obtaining data quickly while reducing errors and time to contract. And Odessa's platform now offers lenders more options than its competitors for configuring dashboards with just the right KPIs.“As we built Odessa Auto, we made a conscious choice to avoid software generalists in favor of product leaders who came directly from the auto finance industry,” said Odessa Executive VP of Auto Finance Bob Johnson.“Our product team knows that reducing time to contract is a top priority for lenders - as is reducing costly errors. Our customers tell us, 'You guys get it.' Nothing makes us happier than to know we're giving lenders what they need.”Odessa's modern, cloud-based auto-lending software unshackles lenders from the restraints and risks of running on outdated software. Automating workflow, Odessa Auto removes data silos. Combined with powerful analytics, this approach enables lenders to make faster decisions and funding to dealers.About OdessaOdessa is the world's largest software company dedicated to asset finance, providing an end-to-end platform for lease and loan origination, servicing, and remarketing. Specializing in the equipment and auto finance industries, Odessa empowers businesses to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of market trends through cutting-edge solutions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, with a global presence spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Odessa's 1,000+ strong team supports a diverse range of clients worldwide. Committed to client success, Odessa combines deep industry expertise with advanced technology to deliver transformative results at every stage of the asset finance lifecycle. For more information, visit .

