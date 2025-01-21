Bestselling Author And Pastor Of Union Church Stephen Chandler Releases New Book Relationship Road Map

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As the senior pastor to one of America's fastest-growing churches, Chandler has helped thousands of singles cut through the noise and find their partner. His latest offers a biblically grounded, step-by-step guide to dating intentionally.

"Many singles today feel stuck, discouraged or completely lost in their relationship journey," Chandler says. "This book is designed to help them unpack their past, invite God into the process, and date with clarity, character and confidence."

With a mix of storytelling, humor, and biblical wisdom, Chandler shares practical advice for:



Healing from past wounds to build healthy relationships.

Seeking accountability from trusted mentors and counselors. Dating with integrity and avoiding common pitfalls.

Chandler challenges readers to reject the culture's shallow approach to romance and instead find their identity in Christ. Relationship Road Map equips readers to navigate modern dating with purpose and find the partner they'll spend their life with. Chandler is available for interviews.

About Stephen Chandler:

Stephen Chandler is the national bestselling author of Stop Waiting for Permission and senior pastor of Union Church in Maryland, one of the fastest-growing churches in America. Under his leadership, Union Church has grown from 50 people to tens of thousands attending in person and online weekly.

A sought-after international speaker, Stephen equips singles to navigate dating and build God-honoring marriages. With nearly one million followers, his teachings have garnered national attention, including appearances on Good Morning America and top-charting podcasts.

Stephen's latest book, Relationship Road Map: Step-by-Step Directions to Finding Your Spouse (January 21, 2025), provides practical, biblical advice for modern dating. Connect with him on social media or at .

