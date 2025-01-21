AI Visionary Noelle Russell To Keynote 2025 Internet2 Community Exchange

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trailblazer in AI Innovation

With a passion for and its transformative potential, Russell has dedicated her career to helping organizations uncover the possibilities of AI and traverse the intricacies of AI adoption. While AI continues to astound with its ability to create stunning art and enthralling stories, Russell emphasizes its role in growing threats of deepfakes, misinformation, and privacy breaches.

Her keynote, "Empowering Inclusive Innovation with Ethical AI: Nurturing Creativity and Protecting Humanity," will take place on April 29. In her talk, Russell will challenge and inspire the research and education community to embrace generative AI's transformative power while addressing its risks - offering a blueprint for responsible AI development.

"Noelle Russell's insights will be invaluable as our community navigates ethical and inclusive AI adoption," said Ana Hunsinger, vice president of community engagement at Internet2. "Community Exchange fosters empowerment through shared knowledge and meaningful connections – a chance to learn, grow, and solve our most pressing challenges together."

Russell is an award-winning technologist who has led innovative tech teams at Accenture, NPR, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, and Amazon Alexa. She is among the world's leading voices on data and AI literacy.

Her recent accolades include the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional award for Artificial Intelligence, as well as VentureBeat's Women in AI Responsibility and Ethics award. In 2023, she was named one of DCA Live's "New Power Women of DC Tech" and one of the Association of Latino Professionals for America's "Latinas to Watch."

Convening the Global Research and Education Community

The 2025 Internet2 Community Exchange will bring together leaders and technologists from across the research and education community. Attendees will exchange ideas, empower teams, and build meaningful collaborations. Sessions in this year's program will focus on advanced networking, cloud solutions, security concerns, and emerging technologies.

The annual event is made possible through generous support from the event sponsors. The growing list of sponsors for 2025 currently includes platinum sponsors Armis, Ciena, and Cisco; silver sponsor Four Points Technology; and supporting sponsors from the InCommon Catalysts Program Cirrus Identity, Instrumental Identity, Moran Technology Consulting, Omnibond, and Unicon.

Registration is now open. For more information, visit the 2025 Internet2 Community Exchange website .

About Internet2

Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 336 U.S. universities, 58 government agencies, 46 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, 64 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network operators that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research, and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Internet2