Kuwait Aviation Regulator Underlines Air Safety As Core Concern

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's considers air safety and security as a perennial concern, its regulator chief Humoud said on Tuesday, emphasizing the need to keep abreast of international guidelines on the matter.

It is imperative to ensure that Kuwait International Airport complies with globally-recognized regulations over aviation safety, the official told a meeting of an ad-hoc committee formed to discuss the matter, which looked into a slew of relevant issues.

In addition to looking into global aviation treaties, the committee, comprised of various state bodies, also focused on existential safety measures implemented at Kuwait International Airport, which are in line with a national strategy to develop aviation infrastructure, added the official. (end)

